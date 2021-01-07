Greensboro adds ‘Deck Pass’ Free Parking Vouchers

Retail businesses and restaurants in Greensboro will now be able to register to receive a supply of free Deck Pass parking vouchers to give to customers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you like to visit stores and eat at restaurants in downtown Greensboro, the city is making it more easier for you to do so.

It's an effort to help encourage continued economic recovery. The Department of Transportation is implementing free parking vouchers that patrons can use at city-operated parking decks.

"Within all of our five city parking decks the first hour is always free. With these passes you will be able to get two additional hours for a total of three free hours," said GDOT Business and Parking Manager Stephan Carter.

Carter says people consider downtown parking to be an obstacle. He hopes the Deck Pass parking program will make trips more convenient.

"We're hoping that this program will incentivize people to come down, come to downtown, visit local restaurants, visit different businesses and stay awhile. We're hoping that three free hours will allow for that."

Carter says the Deck Pass vouchers will be used for daytime parking on weekdays starting July 12. The owner of Vintage to Vogue Boutique, a downtown clothing store, says her store is already registered.

"It's a big deal to us because we do need parking for our customers and you know rushing back to your car to then make sure that you're not paying two, three hours that limits us with foot traffic. But, this is going to allow people to spend more time downtown," said Jennifer Graf.

In Burlington, while parking is free and accessible at all times, the city has provided Microenterprise Forgivable Loans which are given to businesses with five or less employees, proof of impact from COVID-19 and supporting a job or salary of a low to moderate income individual.