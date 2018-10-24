GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The City of Greensboro wants a message written in spray paint about a man allegedly killed by a drunk driver removed from the side of a downtown building, according to a letter sent to the building owner.

The building owner is Greensboro developer Marty Kotis and he says he allowed the message to be put on his wall. It reads #JusticeForJoey and is a call for justice after High Point Police say Joey Deweese, 28, was hit by a drunk driver going the wrong way down I-85 over the summer.

Police charged driver Serenity Givens, 32, with 2nd Degree Murder, Driving While Impaired, Felony Inflicting Serious Injury with a Motor Vehicle While DWI and having previously been convicted of a DWI and Driving on a Revoked License. That case is still pending in court.

Kotis posted the letter he received from the City on Facebook. It reads the building is "out of compliance with Section 17-1 of the City of Greensboro Code of Ordinances," which deals with nuisance issues. The city mandates the message be buffed by October 24th or the building owner could face fines and a lien on the building.

WFMY News 2 has reached out to the city about more information on the violation and have not heard back at this time.

Kotis told WFMY News 2 over the phone he has no plans to buff the building, adding he thinks this is a matter of private property and free speech.

He went on to put the #JusticeForJoey message on his billboards on Battleground Avenue.

