GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Division (OSH) is citing the City of Greensboro after an employee fell and died at a City-owned McLeansville water tower in November 2018.

Investigators say 28-year-old Sheria Stringer fell from the water tower during a climbing operation. Stringer had been with the city since May 2016.

RELATED: City Worker Dies After Falling 100 Ft. From Greensboro Water Tower

OSH is issuing four citations for "alleged serious violations."

The first Citation claims the City did not train each of the employees who were working at the water tower that day in how to recognize fall hazards and procedures to follow to reduce the risk; in correct procedures for installing, inspecting an operation personal fall protection systems; and in the correct use of personal fall protection systems.

The second Citation says the City did not train each employee in the proper storage, care and inspection of the personal fall protection system.

The third Citation says that one employee was using gloves that were too big to climb to the top of the water tower.

The fourth Citation says the personal fall system was not properly inspected before use and that in particular, the rope that was used as a lifeline at the top edge of the 219 foot water tower was not inspected.

In total, the citations carry a $26,000 penalty.

The City of Greensboro released the following statement, from City Manager David Parrish:

“The City of Greensboro received a Citation and Notification of Penalty from the NC Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Division in reference to the death of Sheria Stringer on November 1, 2018. First and foremost, we regret any loss of life. This has been very traumatic for the family and for our work family. The City has cooperated fully with the investigation throughout and may exercise its right to appeal the citations and proposed penalties through proper channels. Safety and training is imperative in all that we do and we take it very seriously. We never want anything like this to happen again.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

