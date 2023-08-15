City of Greensboro looking for company to run Greensboro Coliseum, Tanger Center

The bidder who is selected would report directly to the city manager, the Coliseum War Memorial Commission, and the Tanger Center Board of Directors.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro is looking for a private management company to run the Greensboro Coliseum and the Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts.

The city put out a request for proposals on its website last Thursday.

The bidder who is selected would report directly to the city manager, the Coliseum War Memorial Commission, and the Tanger Center Board of Directors.

This company would manage events at both locations, which host more than 1300 events a year.

Right now, the city is in charge of managing both venues.

Applications are due on Oct. 6.

City Council plans to approve the company in November.

The company would take over managing the venues in July of 2023.

The city released the following statement:

Greensboro’s Coliseum Complex and Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts are premier entertainment venues in the southeast. We believe that facility management services from a private provider will not only allow the City of Greensboro to potentially enhance our offerings, but also move toward a more sustainable financial model as well. The City does not seek to relinquish ownership and the management company would remain beholden to the City Manager and associated boards. This process will take some time, but our goal is to ensure residents and visitors can count on the world class entertainment they expect for years to come.

