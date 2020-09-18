x
City of Greensboro offering free rides to the polls on Election Day

Officials say the initiative, called ‘Move to the Polls’ is provided as a public service by the Greensboro Transit Agency and the city of Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro announced Friday it’s giving free rides to the polls on Election Day.

“Need a free ride to the polls on election day? We've got you covered,” the city wrote on Facebook.

The city said the Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA), Higher Education Area Transportation (HEAT) and Specialized Community Area Transportation (SCAT) will join peer transit systems around the Triad and across the nation to offer fare-free public transportation to election poll locations on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3.

Officials said the initiative, which is called Move to the Polls is provided as a public service by GTA and the city.

