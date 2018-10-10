GREENSBORO, N.C. -- You may have noticed the pace of Tate Street slowing down over the years.

"In the early 2000’s Tate street was really something special," Councilman Justin Outling said. "Tate street is a special place in the city but it could be so much more going into the future."

Councilman Outling said as recently as 2005, Tate Street was "happening." But other parts of the city, like the downtown area started developing and Tate Street didn't develop along with it.

"In years past there was a popular shop on Tate street that had flowers and cards and candy, and that closed," Outling said. "Previously there was a billiards pool hall that was very popular which also closed – moreover there was a very popular university-type book store where people would shop: that closed years ago."

WFMY News 2's Jessica Winters noticed several vacant store fronts on Tate Street.

So that begs the question: what is the city doing to fix that?

Store owners had their first 'merchants meeting' last Tuesday to announce and discuss some upcoming changes to Tate. UNCG is also involved. They've been working closely with Councilman Outling.

The plan so far is to install a new street light and crosswalk on Tate in the Summer of 2019. Streets will also be resurfaced in the Spring of 2019.

Beside beautifying Tate Street - Councilman Outling says attracting news businesses, and customers to the area would be ideal.

"It used to be a hub of campus life as well as the community at large, so we're excited about the prospect of bringing that back by working together in the years to come."

