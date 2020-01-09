The City of High Point said residents are required to continue to pay the scheduled payment plan amount along with their current bill.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The City of High Point announced Tuesday it will create payment plans for all customers who have fallen behind on water and electric bills between March 1 and July 31.

“Recognizing the financial hardship many people now face, we are creating a COVID payment plan for our residential and commercial customers,” the city said in a press release.

Officials said High Point residents are required to continue to pay the scheduled payment plan amount along with their current bill.

The city said the first COVID payment plan payment will be due Sept. 21.

Officials said to avoid your services being disconnected and being charged a field trip fee of $25, customers must be current with their payment plan along with their current bill.

The city said a current bill is any bill with a final due date from Aug. 3 or later.

“The COVID payment plan must be paid as scheduled each month along with your current utility bill,” the city said.

Officials said the payment plan does not waive the account balance and each customer is responsible to pay the balance in full.

