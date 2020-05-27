The city of High Point said the council named deputy city manager Randy McCaslin as the interim city manager until it finds the former manager’s replacement.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Mayor Jay Wagner gave a statement Tuesday afternoon after former High Point City Manager Greg Demko resigned.

The City of High Point said former city manager Greg Demko resigned last Friday.

“The High Point City Council accepted that resignation effective immediately,” mayor Jay Wagner said in a press release. “Manager Demko led our city during a time of increased focus on strategic priorities designed to boost and stabilize our property tax base.”

Wagner said those strategic priorities have resulted in the prioritization of “blight reduction” and new downtown quality of life amenities such as BB&T Point, the High Point Rockers, and over $200 million in accompanying investment.

“The city thanks Mr. Demko for his service to the organization and our community and wishes him well in his future endeavors,” Wagner said.

The city said the council named deputy city manager Randy McCaslin as the interim city manager until it finds Demko’s replacement.

