City of King Mayor, US Veteran dies, city officials say

The City of King is saddened to announce the passing of Mayor Jack Warren on Sunday. Mayor Warren was a proud US Veteran, having served in the United States Army. His dedication to service continued back in his hometown of King, where he was elected as Councilman in 1987 and then as Mayor for the next 24 years. He was the longest actively serving Mayor in the State of North Carolina. During his service to the City, Mayor Warren served many community organizations and boards, including the President of the Lions Club, Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Commander of American Legion Post 290, Hospice and Palliative Care Advisory Council, and the City of King Planning Board. He was also a long-time supporter and advocate for local veterans. In September of 2022, Mayor Warren had the prestigious honor of receiving the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest award presented by the Governor of North Carolina for his extraordinary service to the state. The City of King will be forever grateful for Mayor Warren’s legacy of hard work, integrity, and perseverance.