City of Lexington's plans to remove confederate monument halted

The city of Lexington's plans Thursday night to remove the confederate monument in uptown and place it in storage were stopped, according to officials.

City officials said the removal was planned in collaboration with the monument’s owners, as they work to save it and move it outside city limits.

Officials said plans to move the statue are to ensure safety and restore peace in the community.

“Just after 5 p.m. Thursday, despite sound objections from both the city of Lexington and the monument’s owners, the county once again became an obstacle to a peaceful resolution by securing a temporary restraining order that stopped the monument from being removed,” the city said in a press release.

After yesterday’s order, Debra Barta, president of the Robert. E. Lee Chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy, No. 324 expressed frustration with the county’s actions.

“The city of Lexington is deeply disappointed Davidson County continues to ignore the deeply divisive nature of the monument, as well as the threat it poses to both public safety and our business community,” the city wrote.

The city said Davidson County is on “the wrong side of history.”

“To many, this monument is a symbol of oppression and a painful reminder of racial injustice,” the city said. “As we aspire to become a city of choice, and perhaps most importantly, a city of unity, we remain committed to creating an inclusive, safe and welcoming community. We pledge to continue to fight for what is right and just.”

City officials said a court hearing is set for October 15 at 10 a.m.

