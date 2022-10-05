City of Reidsville urges community to conserve water usage due to a water main break

Officials are asking residents to restrict water usage

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The City of Reidsville issued a code red due to a water main break on Wednesday.

A third-party contractor apart from the city hit the 24-inch water main on Scales Street.

Reidsville Public Works crews will be on the scene before 5 p.m. to fix the water main.

The City of Reidsville is asking residents to restrict water usage because the water main struck is the central feed from the Water Treatment Plant to Reidsville.

Officials said water service will be limited to the Reidsville elevated storage tanks.

Water repairs are expected to take more than four hours.

The City of Reidsville said it will notify residents when the repairs have been completed.

City officials said the code red was still in effect as of 8 p.m. A city spokesperson said they could not say if it would be rectified by 11 p.m.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.