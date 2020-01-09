'Nuisance abatement': City of Winston-Salem files lawsuit against apartment complex over crime

In the lawsuit filed on August 21, the city said the owners, Steele Rolling Hills LLC, let criminal activity fester on the property.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem has filed a nuisance abatement lawsuit against the owners of an apartment complex. According to court documents, an attorney for the city said the Rolling Hills Apartments on Ferrell Court, off of New Walkertown Road is a nuisance because of high crime.

The city of Winston-Salem said activities involving drugs, weapon violations, and random gunfire, were rampant on the property, and they want it stopped.

In the lawsuit which was filed on August 21, the city said the owners, Steele Rolling Hills LLC, a part of the Monroe Group let the apartment complex turn into a den of criminal activity.

The city cited frequent cases of assault, vandalism, discharging firearms, possession of stolen vehicles, illegal weapons possession, and disruptive behavior and called the complex "indecent, dangerous, disgraceful and intolerable for the residents."

Upon further inquiry about the case, the attorney for the city, Angela Carmon, sent the following statement

"The city has filed a nuisance abatement action because of the activity that has occurred at the Rolling Hills complex in violation of Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes. This is not an action for the city to "take over" the Rolling Hills complex. Rather, it is an action to require the property owner to develop comprehensive and aggressive measures to effectively address, long term, the nuisance activity occurring at Rolling Hills. Because this is a pending litigation matter, it would not be appropriate for the city to comment further."

"If the court enters a forfeiture order, the property would be forfeited to the school system and not the city. A forfeiture order is one of several remedies being sought by the city," added Carmon.

The property's management said since they were notified of the lawsuit they have gone into negotiations with the city to reach an agreement and have voluntarily complied with security requests.

"The biggest issue that we have is controlling non-residence coming into the property and that's why we've upped the security significantly so that we are able to control or arrest anybody who is there who shouldn't be there," Lynn Haner, a spokesperson for Monroe Group said.

Haner said they have added more security patrols and will install more surveillance cameras which will be monitored by security staff. The staff would be able to alert offenders over a speaker that they're in violation or trespassing or notify 911 has been contacted.

"We've also provided the Winston-Salem Police Department with direct contact to our national security manager. We are trying to have weekly status calls with the police department and we are submitting an application to privatize Ferrell Court which is the entrance to the property," Haner said.