WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- City leaders in Winston-Salem voted to ban Bird Scooters Monday night, at least until they come up with a plan to regulate them.

The City's Public Safety Committee voted 3-1 to ban the dockless scooters that arrived in the city over the summer. That means all scooters must be removed from the city. Bird has until 12 p.m. Tuesday to remove the scooters or the City will start impounding them.

This comes after city leaders say they've received many complaints and safety concerns about the scooters. Some of the complaints include: riding on sidewalks; riding against traffic; riders not wearing helmets; scooters blocking sidewalks.

The plan is to work on a new city ordinance ensure the scooters can be used safely before bringing them back. An ordinance draft is expected to be completed by January.

The city of Greensboro banned Bird scooters earlier in November, amid similar safety and regulatory concerns.

Greensboro City Council plans to address a potential new scooter ordinance during Tuesday night's City Council meeting.

