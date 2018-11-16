WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) -- The business 40 closing is causing complications in accessing the Bryce A. Stuart Municipal Building.

With this being the case, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities is encouraging customers that travel downtown to pay their water and sewer bill to consider alternative payment methods.

Other payments methods people can utilize are online, via telephone, or at another location two miles north of downtown.

You can also visit cityofws.org/Departments/Finance/Revenue/Pay-Bills for several options to avoid construction traffic, save time and pay online.

On cityofws.org/, select “Water/Stormwater” under the Online Bill Pay heading and click Go.

You will need your account number and PIN (last four digits of customer number) to login.

From there, you can sign-up for paperless billing (e-notify), view your bill, make a payment by credit card or bank account, plus many other options.

Further payment options include online bill payment through your personal bank, authorization for automatic draft on the website and sending it in with your current bill, payment, and a voided check.

Telephone payment is available through CityLink (311 or 336-727-8000) or the City’s automated telephone system at 336-727-2355.

In-person payments can also be made at the Black-Phillips-Smith Government Center, located at 2301 North Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem NC 27105.

Customers can pay inside or at the drive-through window.

