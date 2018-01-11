MCLEANSVILLE, NC (WFMY) - The Greensboro city work who died during water tower maintenance fell 100 feet while descending a fixed ladder on a water tower, according to North Carolina's Occupational Safety & Health (OSH) division.

Investigators were called to the scene Thursday morning and have confirmed a city worker died in a climbing exercise.

The city of Greensboro identified the worker as Sheria Stringer. She was part of a crew conducting a climbing operation at the tower which is located in McLeansville. Stringer had been with the city since May 2016.

City Manager David Parrish says they're still investigating what happened to lead to Stringer's death. Stringer's mother says she got a call Thursday saying her daughter had fallen.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WFMY News 2 they are working with the city and OSH as they continue their investigation into what led to Stringer's death.

Lots of rescue crews at a water tower in McLeansville. GCSO tells us a female is dead from an incident here. Working on getting more info @WFMY pic.twitter.com/xUMstSYXhG — Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) November 1, 2018

This is a photo of victim Sheria Stringer. She was 28. Her sister says she just doesn’t accept this. Stringer died while working on a Greensboro water tower today. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/QxC9wVgI9l — Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) November 1, 2018

