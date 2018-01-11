MCLEANSVILLE, NC (WFMY) - Investigators are looking into the death of a Greensboro City worker who died during a climbing exercise at a Greensboro water tower Thursday morning.
A Greensboro city manager identified the worker as Sheria Stringer. She was part of a crew conducting a climbing operation at the tower which is located in McLeansville. Stringer had been with the city since May 2016.
The Guilford County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WFMY News 2 they are working with the city as they continue their investigation into what led to the her death.
