MCLEANSVILLE, NC (WFMY) - Investigators are looking into the death of a Greensboro City worker who died during a climbing exercise at a Greensboro water tower Thursday morning.

A Greensboro city manager identified the worker as Sheria Stringer. She was part of a crew conducting a climbing operation at the tower which is located in McLeansville. Stringer had been with the city since May 2016.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WFMY News 2 they are working with the city as they continue their investigation into what led to the her death.

PHOTOS | Woman's Death At Water Tower Near Greensboro Under Investigation
01 / 05
Lots of rescue crews on scene at a Greensboro water tower in McLeansville.
02 / 05
Crews on scene of a woman's death at a water tower.
03 / 05
Crews on scene of a woman's death at a water tower.
04 / 05
Lots of rescue crews on scene at a Greensboro water tower in McLeansville.
05 / 05
Lots of rescue crews on scene at a Greensboro water tower in McLeansville.

PHOTOS | Death At Water Tower Near Greensboro Under Investigation

Please check back for updates online and on our social media accounts listed below.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY