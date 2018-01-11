MCLEANSVILLE, NC (WFMY) - Investigators are looking into the death of a Greensboro City worker who died during a climbing exercise at a Greensboro water tower Thursday morning.

A Greensboro city manager identified the worker as Sheria Stringer. She was part of a crew conducting a climbing operation at the tower which is located in McLeansville. Stringer had been with the city since May 2016.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WFMY News 2 they are working with the city as they continue their investigation into what led to the her death.

Lots of rescue crews at a water tower in McLeansville. GCSO tells us a female is dead from an incident here. Working on getting more info @WFMY pic.twitter.com/xUMstSYXhG — Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) November 1, 2018

This is a photo of victim Sheria Stringer. She was 28. Her sister says she just doesn’t accept this. Stringer died while working on a Greensboro water tower today. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/QxC9wVgI9l — Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) November 1, 2018

PHOTOS | Woman's Death At Water Tower Near Greensboro Under Investigation

PHOTOS | Death At Water Tower Near Greensboro Under Investigation

Please check back for updates online and on our social media accounts listed below.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY