'Help us out' | Greensboro city workers rally for better pay and other improvements

Several city workers say they want the step pay plan to be revised, but their concerns aren't all about pay.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A group of Greensboro city workers went downtown to rally for fair pay Tuesday afternoon. Some employees are also expected to speak at the city council meeting that started at 5:30.

City workers rallied back in November of last year and found themselves back in front of city council on March 1.

Several city workers said they want the step pay plan to be revised. Last summer, city council approved a step pay plan. The step pay plan replaced the annual merit raises or cost of living increase employees get.

The city workers said it isn't just all about pay though. Several chanted, "respect our years of service, the city works because we do" while rallying.

Greensboro city workers are rallying outside of the city council meeting tonight. It starts at 5:30 and a few workers are expected to speak during public comment. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/SnEh5V70Zx — Jenna Kurzyna (@JkurzynaTV) March 1, 2022

"Create more jobs to help us out because basically, you know, when you're doing more than what they should and put stress on them it creates an unsafe work environment, they get fatigued, and then they're not able to think clearly or work as efficiently as they should, and that's one of the main goals we want to address with city council," city worker Christopher Yancey said.

"We're pushing for the step plan for guys in their years of service, we also want to be involved in the step plan and get paid for years of service, so we're looking to progress on this motion and that's one of the big things we're fighting for, also just equal pay," city worker Ramone Johnson said.

Some workers plan to speak during the public comment period.