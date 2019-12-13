RALEIGH, N.C. — A national civil rights group is warning University of North Carolina leaders that they should reconsider a $2.5 million settlement involving the statue of a Confederate soldier.

The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law has sent a letter encouraging UNC leaders to recover the money promised to the Sons of Confederate Veterans. An agreement reached in November gave the statue to the Sons of Confederate Veterans along with the $2.5 million for its care.

Silent Sam stood on the Chapel Hill campus for more than 100 years until protesters toppled it in 2018.

RELATED: UNC’s ‘Silent Sam’ monument now in hands of Sons of Confederate Veterans after legal agreement

RELATED: UNC Racism, Police Violence Protest Leads To Broken Window

RELATED: VERIFY: Is Protecting Graham Confederate Monument Costing Taxpayers?

RELATED: Groups Rally In Chapel Hill At Former Silent Sam Statue Site