Civil suit filed in John Neville's Forsyth Co. jail custody death case

John Neville died in the custody of the Forsyth County Jail in 2019. Detention officers and a nurse are charged in his death. Now, his son has filed a civil lawsuit.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The son of John Neville has filed a lawsuit against the Forsyth County Sheriff, 5 detention officers, and a nurse after his father's death in 2019.

Sean Neville filed a civil lawsuit Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina.

The lawsuit lists Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr., the five detention officers and nurse charged in connection with Neville's death, Wellpath LLC, and Forsyth County as the defendants.

The lawsuit is seeking $25,000 in damages as well as any additional amount determined by the court.

The lawsuit alleges, “the detention officers and nurse who purported to assist Mr. Neville altogether failed to recognize the seriousness of his condition or to follow the policies set in place for handling inmates or detainees with serious health problems or who are experiencing a medical emergency," according to court documents.

John Neville died while in custody at the Forsyth County Jail in December 2019.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. released a statement about the lawsuit saying,

"My statement is the same as it has been from the beginning. I support the Neville family as they grieve the loss of their dad. I understand this is a civil process, and I cannot discuss details, but I continue to stand on what is legal, what is moral, and what is right. Let it be known, I still love the Neville family.”

WFMY News 2 also reached out to Wellpath, who said its policy is to not comment on any pending litigation.

A statement from the Neville family reads in part,

"My family has suffered a tremendous loss which we never could have anticipated or for which we could have been prepared. Upon learning of the circumstances of my father's tragic death we decided as a family that we did not want his passing to become a public spectacle. We asked the authorities at the jail to respect our wishes for privacy and they respected that."

