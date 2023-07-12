Civilian positions make their way to Triad police deparments

Police Departments across the Triad are doing more to help prevent violent crime and investigate traffic crashes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police departments across the Triad are doing more to help prevent violent crime.

Cities are gearing up for new civilian positions within the police departments.

They're hoping it will free up officers to respond to other 911 calls all while keeping the community safe.

These teams within the police departments will essentially help create relationships with the community and find solutions to some of the issues certain areas are facing.

The Graham Police Department launched a Community-Oriented Policing, or COP team on July 1st. This is a three-man team right now that will eventually expand to six people.

The team is focused on helping address public safety and quality of life concerns in hot spots for violent crime.

Sergeant Brandon Land said the team isn’t actively getting involved in dangerous situations, instead, they're spending more time on certain calls involving anywhere from traffic issues to noise, drug, and even mental health issues.

Srgt. Land said, "We all want the same thing, a safer community where you’re able to walk down the road and feel safe, walking their dog, leave the car unlocked, they come back, and nothing has been disturbed. Obviously, we want them to. We want that partnership we want them to call us.”

The City of Greensboro is also allowing civilians a chance to help the police department.

Greensboro city council approved $130,000 to purchase four cars for Civilian Traffic Investigators.

These people will investigate traffic crashes involving property damage.

Both police departments said reducing violent crime is a community effort.