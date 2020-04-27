PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. — A coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home in Pleasant Garden claimed the lives of two residents.

Danielle Hollowell, an administrator at Clapp's Nursing Center, confirmed Monday that there have been two COVID-19-related deaths. Twenty-three residents in the facility tested positive, and one resident remains hospitalized.

Hollowell wrote that many of the residents who have tested positive continue to show no symptoms of COVID-19.

"We are continuing to work closely with local and state health officials and following their recommendations. Our staff members are doing everything we can to protect our residents and prevent the spread of the virus," she wrote Monday.

