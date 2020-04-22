PLEASANT GARDEN, North Carolina — Thirty-two cases of the coronavirus have been reported by administrators at the Clapps Nursing Home in Pleasant Garden, North Carolina.

Danielle Hollowell, an administrator with the facility, confirmed 20 cases are residents, while 12 are staff members. Many of the cases are asymptomatic, administrators said.

The first person tested positive on Friday. The test was given as a routine hospital visit for another procedure, administrators said.

All residents have been tested and Clapps Nursing Home staff is staying in close contact with family members of those affected, according to administrators.

The nursing home said it has been taking extra precautions to protect against the coronavirus since March.

