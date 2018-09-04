GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Spring means college graduations are nearing and a new class of young people are ready to go out and make a difference!

Here's a list of confirmed commencement speakers at several North Carolina universities and colleges.

UNC Greensboro, May 4 - Olympic speed skater and Greensboro native Joey Cheek

Bennett College, May 4 - Baccalaureate, Reverend Jesse Jackson

East Carolina University, May 4

High Point University, May 5- Speaker: Josh Groban

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Graduation Ceremony | Roberts Hall Lawn**

Guilford College, May 5

Bennett College, May 5, Commencement CNN Political Analyst April Ryan

Elon University, May 19 - Elon University President Leo M. Lambert

Guilford Technical Community College, May 10 - North Carolina Lt. Governor Dan Forest

UNC-Chapel Hill, May 13 - Rye Barcott, co-founder of Carolina for Kibera

Duke, May 13 - Apple CEO Tim Cook

Greensboro College, May 12 - Geoff Lassiter, Greensboro College class of '99

NC A&T State University, May 12 - North Carolina state Sen. Joel Ford

Winston-Salem State University, May 18 - TV journalist and author Byron Pitts

Wake Forest University, May 21 - Carla Harris, vice chairman, managing director and senior client advisor at Morgan Stanley

Forsyth Technical Community College, May 10

NC State University, May 12

Appalachian State University, May 11 and 12

UNC Charlotte, May 11 and 12

