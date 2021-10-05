Classes move online after COVID-19 cluster linked to Guilford College Athletics

The online plan will continue through Wednesday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Classes have moved online and events have been moved virtual or canceled after 18 positive COVID-19 cases were identified as ones linked to Guilford College Athletics.

Guilford College provided an update Tuesday after school officials moved to the online plan at the end of last week when 26 positive cases were originally identified. The online plan will continue through Wednesday.

“We will hold additional testing clinics on Friday, Monday, and Tuesday,” interim president Jim Hood wrote in a news release last week. “We will test all members of the community…which will provide substantially more information that will allow us to determine whether or not we need to remain in Phase 2 or resume more normal activities.”

Students were told to remain on campus and to not travel home. Guilford College’s Dining Hall moved to to-go options only.

In the school’s Phase 2 plan, no classrooms are to be used for instruction.

“I realize this will be a difficult adjustment, but we need to take this step now to be certain we do not allow the virus to spread,” Hood said.

Employees who can work remotely were informed to do so under the plan as well.

“I am asking all in our community remain committed to protecting your fellow ‘Guilfordians’ by continuing to follow our health and safety protocols and related policies on face coverings, physical distancing, and gatherings and events,” Hood said.