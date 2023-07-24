16 toddlers displaced after classroom fire in Winston-Salem

Family Services of Forsyth County says the fire at the Sarah Y. Austin Head Start Center is forcing 16 toddlers out of a summer program due to damages.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A classroom fire leaves 16 toddlers without a summer program in Winston-Salem.

Family Services of Forsyth County said the fire at the Sarah Y. Austin Head Start Center will force 18 toddlers out of summer class.

The group said it has about a month to make repairs or else none of their classrooms can open for the start of the school year.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department says the building had minor damage and no one was hurt.

