16 toddlers displaced after classroom fire in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A classroom fire leaves 16 toddlers without a summer program in Winston-Salem.
Family Services of Forsyth County said the fire at the Sarah Y. Austin Head Start Center will force 18 toddlers out of summer class.
The group said it has about a month to make repairs or else none of their classrooms can open for the start of the school year.
The Winston-Salem Fire Department says the building had minor damage and no one was hurt.
This story is developing. Stay with WFMY News 2 for more updates.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.