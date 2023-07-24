x
18 toddlers displaced after classroom fire in Winston-Salem

Family services of Forsyth County says the fire at the Sarah Y. Austin Head Start Center is forcing 18 toddlers out a summer program due to damages.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A classroom fire leaves 18 toddlers without a summer program in Winston-Salem. 

Family services of Forsyth County says the fire at the Sarah Y. Austin Head Start Center will force 18 toddlers out of summer class. 

The group says it has about a month to make repairs or else none of their classrooms can open for the start of the school year. 

The Winston-Salem Fire Department says the building had minor damage and no one was hurt. 

This story is developing. Stay with WFMY News 2 for more updates. 

