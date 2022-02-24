Claxton Elementary students to be split between two schools while new one is being built

Students will be split between both Jesse Wharton Elementary and Kernodle Middle for two years.

Claxton Elementary students will temporarily be relocated starting next year between two schools as their new one will be under construction beginning in the summer.

The Guilford County Schools Board of Education’ approved a temporary relocation plan Thursday night. It will allow the district to move forward with the plan to construct the new school. Students will be split between both Jesse Wharton Elementary and Kernodle Middle for two years.

Kindergarten, first, second and third-grade students and teachers will temporarily be housed at Jesse Wharton Elementary.

Fourth and fifth grades will shift to a wing at Kernodle Middle for this temporary arrangement. Claxton students are zoned to Kernodle for grades 6-8, reducing transition for these students.

Tours for students and families will be scheduled prior to the start of the 2022-2023 school year as construction will begin in July.