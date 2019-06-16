HIGH POINT, N.C. — Lots of dusting, sweeping, and tidying up.

It was a busy Saturday morning for community leaders in High Point who spent the day cleaning up John Coltrane's childhood home. He was a jazz icon.

The High Point Preservation Center Society headed the efforts.

“Coltrane who was arguably the greatest saxophonist ever and an international star came out of High Point,” Gloria Halstead, chair of the High Point Preservation Commission said.

Under the City of High Point’s ownership, John Coltrane’s childhood home has seen tenants come and go.

“This house has so many layers, so many stories to tell related to John Coltrane’s upbringing,” said Phyllis Bridges, a local historian and vice president of the High Point Preservation Society. “There is so much to tell and explore here.”

Organizers say the goal is to restore the house, and turn it into a place for people in the community to visit.