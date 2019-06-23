SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A stretch of Highway 52 north was closed for hours in Stokes and Surry counties due to an accident involving a tractor-trailer on Sunday. North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) says a tractor-trailer carrying cigarettes and other merchandise lost its load on the highway around 1 a.m. near the exit for Pilot Mountain.

One lane of the highway near Toms Creek will close at 9 a.m. Monday to continue the cleanup effort. It's not known how long the lane closure will be in effect.

The tractor-trailer hit a pickup truck while merging lanes, causing it to lose control and hit a guardrail. The tractor-trailer overturned, coming to a rest in the middle of the road along with the truck.

The trailer went down an embankment and into Toms Creek, Highway Patrol said.

The highway was closed from NC Highway 268 to the Cook School Road Exit according to the Stokes and Surry County Incident Alerts Facebook page.

The pickup truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The tractor-trailer driver wasn't injured. The stretch of Highway 52 is expected to reopen sometime Sunday afternoon though delays could last into tomorrow, according to NCSHP.

Cleanup from the accident was ongoing Sunday afternoon. The fire department helped reroute traffic through Pilot Mountain.

WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner took this photo on the highway while on the way to Mount Airy.

