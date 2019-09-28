CLEMMONS, N.C. — With zip ties around his wrists and ankles, David Slater watched in horror as the convenience store where he worked went up in flames around him.

The store clerk had spent the last six months surviving cancer -- and yet again, he dodged death by breaking free from the cables strapped on by robbers.

"Smoke was covering everything. Fire was everywhere. I told God I wasn't going to die today, not today. And He gave me strength to fight and break the straps," said Slater.

Slater is sharing his story of survival almost one year after the Stop and Save Mart on Styers Ferry Road in Clemmons was robbed at gunpoint, doused with fuel, and set on fire.

About two weeks after the Oct. 20 robbery and arson, authorities arrested and charged two men with the crime, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

The Stop and Save Mart is now being rebuilt, and Slater plans to return to work there once it reopens.

"We are OK. We fought the fight, we fought the fire, we are coming back better," Slater said.

'I watched the whole office burn down'

Slater still gets emotional talking about what unfolded while he was getting ready to close the store on that Saturday night in October 2018. It was his first day back at work after undergoing cancer treatment for the last six months.

"It was a typical day, big lottery night," said Slater. "And they came in, brandished their guns, made their statement. Once they got the cash out of the drawer, they tied me up, put me in the corner, and they proceeded to rob us blind."

Slater said the robbers then threw him into the store's office before dumping diesel fuel throughout the building and lighting it on fire.

The two men made off with cash and merchandise, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

The store clerk was left to die inside the burning building, but he said a higher power helped him survive.

"I closed my eyes and asked God, was I going to die?" Slater said. "I was zip-tied, hands and feet behind my back, and He gave me strength to break the feet."

Once Slater had ripped his feet free, he snuck to a door to avoid being seen by the suspects. But once he reached the door, he realized it had been chained shut.

Because of his cancer, Slater was thin enough to squeeze through the door and yell for help. Luckily, a car passing by had stopped and was calling the fire department.

"They got the (Lewisville) Fire Department here, cut the chain and got me out," Slater said.

Now that Slater had survived the fire, he was able to assess the damage. His truck had also been set on fire and was destroyed.

"My back hurt, because they threw me to the floor. I've got some scars on my wrists from the ties. I was lucky enough to not get burned by the fire itself. It was so close to me, because I watched the whole office burn down," Slater said.

Since the fire, Slater said he has been recovering physically, emotionally, and spiritually, but is now ready to return to the same job he was working when the crime happened.

"The last year has been tough, mixed emotions, bittersweet," said Slater. "This store has been here all my life, watched them build it as a kid... This is home, this is my second home."

Slater said he hopes the suspects get the help they need and stay behind bars.

'He beat death that day'

The Stop and Save Mart's Owner, Raj Singh, said the rebuilding process began to pick up pace about two months ago.

"There was this diesel fume smell, we could not get it out. In our coolers, everywhere, because it was so intense fire, we just decided to build a new building."

Singh isn't sure when the store will reopen, but said the name will stay the name. He said he's grateful for the community's support over the last year.

"I could never in my dreams imagine this kind of violence happening. What happened to David that night, no man should go through," said Singh. "We feel loved, and we are really really excited to see everybody, I want to thank the community that rallied behind us, told us to come back, and we are going to be here for them."

