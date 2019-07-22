CLEMMONS, N.C. — Kendric Penner, a 16-year-old from Clemmons who went missing Sunday, has been found. Authorities say he is safe and was reunited with family.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office told media they found Penner sitting beside a tree around noon. The heat was a big concern for the Sheriff's office in the search for Penner. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Penner Monday morning.

Penner's family thanked everyone who helped with the search effort.

“We would like to thank the hundreds of people who searched and prayed and supported our family over the last 24 hours. We are especially grateful to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department and their quick and thorough response. They were professional and understanding and we can’t say thank you enough. We believe that there is a God who answers prayer and are convinced that He is the One who provided protection to our son and brought him back to us safely.”

Previously, Penner was last seen on the 6700 block of Amberley Lane Sunday.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office SILVER ALERT*** Kendric Adam Penner was last seen on Sunday, July 21st 2019 in the Middlebrook Drive area of Clemmons. Kendric is a black male, 16 years old, approximately 5'8" and 140 lbs, brown...

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users