Clemmons man facing murder charge after shooting on Hartman Plaza

A 26-year-old man was taken into custody by S.W.A.T after investigators connected him to a shooting on Hartman Plaza in Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Clemmons man is facing a murder charge after a shooting in Winston-Salem.

Shawn Aaron Vargas Jr., 26, was taken into custody by S.W.A.T. Sunday after investigators connected him to the death of Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown, 31.

Deputies arrived at Hartman Plaza around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 and found Money-Brown suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and began life-saving measures.

He was later pronounced dead by EMS.

Vargas is charged with murder, bond has been denied.

