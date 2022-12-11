Clemmons man facing murder charge after shooting on Hartman Plaza

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Clemmons man is facing a murder charge after a shooting in Winston-Salem.
Shawn Aaron Vargas Jr., 26, was taken into custody by S.W.A.T. Sunday after investigators connected him to the death of Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown, 31.
Deputies arrived at Hartman Plaza around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 and found Money-Brown suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and began life-saving measures.
He was later pronounced dead by EMS.
Vargas is charged with murder, bond has been denied.
