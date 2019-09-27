CLEMMONS, N.C. — The odds were 1 in 962,598, and Deborah Johnson of Clemmons was that 1.

Johnson found out she won Wednesday's Cash 5 jackpot of $110,000. She purchased the lucky ticket from the Xpress Food Mart on South Main Street in Winston-Salem.

"Unbelievably speechless. Thank you, Jesus. I can't believe the excellent timing," Johnson said when she picked up her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After the required state and federal tax withholding, she took home $77,825.

Mrs. Johnson said she plans to use the money to pay bills and perhaps take a trip to the beach with her husband.

The Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every night. Tickets are $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers or online.