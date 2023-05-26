Clemmonsville bridge closed after hit by truck

Barricades are in place and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Clemmonsville bridge is closed after a truck crashed into it in Winston-Salem Friday.

Both the north and south bound of the 3100-3200 blocks of Peters Creek Parkway are being rerouted.

The damage is being assessed by the Department of Transportation.

Barricades are in place.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

