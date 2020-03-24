REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Health care workers are stretched thin as more and more coronavirus cases arise.

Pastors and clergy in the Triad rallied together to support essential personnel during this stressful time.

Hospital staff at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville and area church ministries gathered for a ‘Blessing of the Hands’ service.

They formed a circle outside the hospitals emergency room to encourage each other and the community.

RELATED: Mother of child with COVID-19 wants you to take it seriously

Annie Penn Hospital president Cindy Farrand said although they have not seen a surge of patients, nurses are worried.

“It’s interesting most of the fear is not for themselves, It's about their families” Farrand said. “They don't want to take anything home to their family and so we're working with our team on how to keep them safe."

The hospital has a coronavirus triage tent set up outside the emergency room.

So far, they have not needed to use it.

“Our team is absolutely ready to tackle whatever may come our way, but we wanted to ground them while they’re here,” Farrand said.

