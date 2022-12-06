x
NC man headed to the Bahamas after a $600K lottery win

Johnnie Bostic, 75, spun a giant prize wheel Tuesday at the Bigger $pin Live Event.
Credit: NC Education Lottery

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A man from Cleveland County is excited after a lucky spin scored him a $600,000 win.

“It’s a game changer for me,” Bostic, a 75-year-old housekeeper from Polkville said. “I didn’t even care what I hit. I was just happy to win anything.”

His luck came when he entered his $10 Bigger $pin scratch-off into a second-chance drawing and won the chance to spin the prize wheel at the live event.

“I just always felt like I would win one day,” Bostic said.

He said he plans to use his winnings to renovate his home and take a cruise to the Bahamas.

“I never thought the time would come where I could actually go,” Bostic said. “I feel like I deserve it after 75 years.”

According to the NC Education Lottery, he worked as a manager at PPG Industries for 41 years before retiring in 2007. Bostic went back to work as a housekeeper at Gardner-Webb University because he has “a passion for work.”

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $426,060.

