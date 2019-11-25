MEBANE, N.C. — This Thanksgiving, be thankful for your seatbelt and use it!

The Governor's Highway Safety Program just kicked off this year's holiday "Click It or Ticket" campaign in Mebane. The statewide campaign is meant to raise awareness of the danger of not wearing a seatbelt.

Governor Roy Cooper and other officials in attendance urged travelers to wear their seatbelts while on the road this Thanksgiving holiday.

During the campaign, law enforcement agencies increase the number of patrols and set up checking stations.

Officials said last year during the Thanksgiving holiday, 20 people died on North Carolina highways - 60-percent weren't wearing their seatbelts.

If you're caught not wearing a seatbelt in North Carolina, you could face a fine of $179 or $263 if a passenger under age 15 isn't properly restrained. Of course, this doesn't count the potential cost of a life.

