STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A climber was rescued after a fall at Pilot Mountain State Park Monday afternoon.

Stokes and Surry County emergency crews responded to the park around 3:30 p.m.

Director of Surry County Emergency Services, John Shelton, says a 20-year-old was repelling with ropes when he flipped upside down and hit his head on the rocks.

Shelton says the climber had a minor head wound and is being treated at the scene.

