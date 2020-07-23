Triad bars feel singled out, as most businesses that sell alcohol are allowed to be open

New research indicates 85% of businesses in North Carolina that sell alcohol have been allowed to reopen under Phase 2, like breweries. Bars are excluded.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — For more than four months, bars and taverns have been shut down unless they also sell food or found another loophole.

"It feels like a year," Pam Hubay, owner of Plank Street Tavern in High Point said.

To be exact, bars have been closed for 126 days as of Thursday.

"I did not know the number of days, I just know it has been four months and forever," Hubay reiterated.

Research from the North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association indicates the executive order only effectively shut down 15% of businesses that sell alcohol across the state.

That's because places like breweries, wineries, and restaurants are open and serving under Phase 2.

"There's really no difference between a restaurant that has a bar or a winery or a brewery," Hubay said. "People still gather, people still have their beverages, why bars are singled out makes absolutely no sense."

Governor Roy Cooper and health experts have said the decision is based on science and data, with fear that social distancing would be thrown out the window in a bar environment.

"Now I know it's a tough time for business and I believe there will be a time where we can open bars, but that time is not now," Gov. Cooper said in a press briefing earlier this month.

Hubay is not confident we'll move into Phase 3 come August 7.