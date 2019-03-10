GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Closures are set for two areas along 1-73 in Guilford County this weekend.

The I-73 South bridge over I-40 is set to close from 11 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday and again from 11 p.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Sunday.

The closures are in place so crews can repair concrete pavement. A detour will be in place directing traffic to take I-40 West to Gallimore Dairy Road and then I-40 East back to I-73 South.

In addition, crews also plan to close the I-85 North ramp to I-73 North from 12-8 a.m. Sunday to replace damaged concrete pavement slabs.

The detour for that closure will follow I-85 North, South Elm-Eugene Street, and I-85 South to return to I-73 North.

Drivers are urged to slow down in work areas and to plan ahead for slightly longer travel times due to detours.

