A clothing store in downtown Greensboro is now also making face masks for frontline healthcare workers!

Hudson's Hill announced via their website and other social media platforms that they have taken a contract for Cone Health to make 10,000 face masks.

"These are going to potentially save [the] lives of our neighbors, our skilled medical professional community, and people risking it all so that others may live."

Although the company acknowledged in their statement that making so many masks was hard work, they believe it's all worth it, knowing that they are making a difference in their community.

"We are doing this for the greater good, not for financial gain. Spending 18-hour days cutting and sewing these masks because we love our city, county, and state with all our heart. This is easily the most sewing we have ever taken on, and we are tired, but this is when you dig deep, ignite the flame with the love of community and knowing this makes a difference."

You can click here to donate to the Tipping Fund to support the production of face masks for frontline healthcare workers and to support your local service worker friends and neighbors.

