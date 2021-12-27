LIVE: Funeral service for fallen CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin

Officer Mia Goodwin was the first female CMPD officer to die in the line of duty. She was killed in a crash on I-85 days before Christmas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The funeral service for a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer killed in the line of duty will be held Wednesday at noon in Charlotte.

Officer Mia Goodwin, 33, a six-year veteran of the force, died when she and three fellow officers were struck by a truck in the early morning of Dec. 22 on Interstate 85. CMPD confirmed Goodwin is the first female CMPD officer to be killed in the line of duty.

Goodwin, who leaves behind three children and a husband, will be remembered during a funeral at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29. It will be held at First Baptist Church, located in Uptown Charlotte at 301 S. Davidson St. Visitation will be held prior from 10 a.m. until noon at the church.

"The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is hurting," Chief Johnny Jennings said last Wednesday in the aftermath of the crash. "We mourn the loss of Police Officer Goodwin."

Goodwin, and fellow officers Jackson Buffington, Sean Husk and Shannon Foster, were assisting the North Carolina State Highway Patrol with closing a portion of the interstate in northeast Charlotte near West WT Harris Boulevard.

Around 3:40 a.m., two trucks traveling southbound collided. Those vehicles then collided with the CMPD officers, according to Jennings.

Goodwin succumbed to her injuries at the scene while Buffington, Husk and Foster were transported by Medic to the hospital for treatment. All three were released from the hospital later Wednesday morning.

"Any officer that was on the scene was in the path of this collision," Jennings said.

The truck driver has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to reduce speed and felony failure to move over for stopped emergency vehicles.

After the crash, a memorial was started outside the CMPD University City division headquarters where Goodwin worked.