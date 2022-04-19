'Duke University will forever be home,' Coach K’s grandson leaving Duke University

DURHAM, N.C. — Former Duke University Men’s Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson is leaving the university.
Michael Savarino said he’s transferring to earn a graduate degree elsewhere. He thanked his teammates, coaches and Cameron Crazies in a message he posted on social media.
He said the following in a post on Instagram.
“Duke university means more to me than I could ever express. It has always been my dream to play basketball for my grandfather at this special place. This experience has been more impactful than I could have ever imagined. There have been incredible highs and profound lows, but I have learned from everything and became a better man from it all. This year has been nothing short of special and I am so grateful to have been a part of this journey. This summer I will be finishing my degree in sociology and entering my name into the transfer portal as I pursue the opportunity to earn a graduate degree elsewhere. Thank you to my teammates, coaches, family, and most importantly the Duke Community and Cameron Crazies. Duke University will forever be home.”
He earned a scholarship in August of 2021 after spending the first two seasons as a walk-on. He played three minutes against Army securing an offensive rebound. He nailed a three-pointer in four minutes of action versus SC State. He also went 1-of-2 from three-point range for three points and two rebounds in four minutes against Elon University.
Assistant Jon Scheyer is now in charge of the program after Coach K announced his retirement.