WILMINGTON, Va. (WVEC) -- The Coast Guard, the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission, and a good Samaritan rescued an injured sea turtle on Monday.

The little fella was found less than a mile off the coast of Wrightsville Beach, N.C.

A fishing boat named Lady Lisa contacted watchstanders, and informed them about a small sea turtle with a hook in its mouth and an injured fin.

A response boat was dispatched with a representative of the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Center. On the scene, the good Samaritan transferred the turtle to the Coast Guard boat.

A Sea turtle rescued by Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, May 14, 2018. The injured turtle was found by a good Samaritan who called the Coast Guard.

U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd class Brandyn Napolitano

The turtle was taken to The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf City.

“Due to the Lady Lisa’s quick action, authorities were able to transport this injured sea turtle to a facility where it can receive the care it needs,” Cmdr. Matt Moorlag, the Sector North Carolina deputy sector commander, said in a press release. “The boating public plays a vital role in the conservation of our protected species.”

