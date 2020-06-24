Coast Guard looking for overboard tanker crewmember, 400 miles off Cape Hatteras

Wednesday, rescue teams and good Samaritans were searching for an overboard tanker crewmember about 400 miles off the coast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — A spokesperson for the Coast Guard said Wednesday that rescue teams were searching for an overboard tanker crewmember about 400 miles off the coast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

The missing person had been working on the ship, Hellas Gladiator.

Air support from the Elizabeth City Air Station, and two "good Samaritan" boats, were assisting the Coast Guard in the search for this missing crewmember.