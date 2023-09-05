Coast Guard members detail the moments that led up to the Greenville plane crash rescue

WFMY News 2's Amber Lake talked to the coast guard pilot, rescue swimmer, and flight mechanic who flew in to rescue the plane crash survivors.

GREENVILLE, N.C. — For the first time since a plane crash in Greenville last Friday, the team of Coast Guard members responsible for rescuing two people from the marsh explained how they did it.

WFMY News 2's, Amber Lake talked to the pilot, rescue swimmer, and flight mechanic who were all on board Friday when a small single-engine plane crashed with two people inside.

The coast guard members say as soon as they got the call, they jumped into action.

Coast Guard members from Elizabeth City, Sam Smith, Colby Castner, and Lt. Marissa Bonnefin were heroes Friday when they rescued 24-year-old Harley Elley and 21-year-old Alissa Walker from the marsh.

“As a rescue swimmer when you hear a case like this, there are really two main concepts that I need to figure out," Rescue Swimmer, Colby Castner said. "A medical side of it. Any injuries? How can I treat them, and then how can I get them out safely?”

An airport director said the plane crashed about a half mile southwest of the Greenville airport.

“I think we had about a 30-minute in-route flight or so. During that time we are coordinating in the helicopter so that we can get on scene and get expeditious and efficient,” explained helicopter pilot, Lt. Marissa Bonnefin.

Officials said the passengers were going to East Carolina University to attend a graduation ceremony.

Coast Guard members said they prepare every day for situations like this.

Flight Mechanic, Sam Smith said, “Because we are able to train to such a high level when we come on the scene to a case a lot of times it’s actually easier than our training, which is great, no worries we’ve done this before.”

The crew also thanks the local swift water techs who responded to the scene as well.