Coca-Cola 600 to cap off 3-weeks of racing, camping for local race fans

From Darlington to North Wilkesboro and Charlotte, race fans have spent the last few weeks camping at three different racetracks across the Carolinas.

CONCORD, N.C. — Race fans from all over the world are in Charlotte this week for the Coca-Cola 600.

For some, this is their second stop after spending last week in North Wilkesboro.

"NASCAR is back where they belong in North Carolina!" said Austin Kuepferle.

Kuepferle is from Greensboro and spent three days camping at North Wilkesboro Speedway, before heading down to Charlotte Motor Speedway.

"It was great camping in North Wilkesboro. It was awesome to see that track back. It was almost like you were in a dream for the three days that you were up there to see that place back in having NASCAR back was the biggest thing, that was cool," said Kuepferle.

Hundreds of fans rolled into Charlotte on Friday.

Track officials say tickets to the sold-out Coca-Cola 600 were purchased in all 50 states and 18 other countries.

Campgrounds around @CLTMotorSpdwy are filling up as fans roll into town for the Coca-Cola 600. Some are making it a real trip after spending last week at @Nwilkesboroswy! @CocaColaRacing @WFMY @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/Cd4QLFfbWr — Daniel Crews WFMY (@DCrewsNews) May 26, 2023

Christopher Skarica, Brian Estabrooks and Don Jones are all from Ontario, Canada.

The group made the 24 hour drive down to camp at North Wilkesboro last week and have spent this week at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

They say experiencing NASCAR's return to North Wilkesboro was second to none.

"The racing was amazing in North Wilkesboro, and especially the truck race. When was the last time you seen a truck race almost fully sold out? I’ve never seen that. I never even come close to seeing that," said Estabrooks.

The trio has traveled to races across the country for years and have no plans to slow down.

They’ll be back for the Martinsville race later this year and if NASCAR returns to Wilkes county next year, they will be back.

"We fully intend on coming back to North Wilkesboro, and if NASCAR gets it right again and put them back to back, we will be at both," they said.

Despite the chance for a soggy weekend, fans say they are not going to let it dampen their plans.