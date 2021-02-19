Thousands of bottled water was donated by the soda company from out of town.

WACO, Texas — Six Coca-Cola 18-wheelers full of bottled water drove to the Waco Convention Center Thursday night to help quench the thirst of Wacoans needing water.

In those semi-trucks totaled 100 pallets of bottled water, which were donated to the city to help its effort in distributing water to homes that were cut off due to water main leaks.

On Thursday, Mayor Dillon Meek told the city some neighborhoods would be cut off from water because city workers needed to repair major water main leaks caused by the frigid temperatures caused by Winter Storm Uri.

As the city worked to procure bottled water for residents, Coca-Cola stepped up.

"In the midst of this emergency, Coca-Cola was the good-hearted, compassionate neighbor we needed," the city posted to social media. "Your generous gift will always be remembered by those residents in need."

City staff, along with police officers and firefighters helped unload these pallets into the convention center.