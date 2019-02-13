GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ready for a house horror that will keep you up at night? Listen to this, one woman found a cockroach in her coffeemaker.

"Everything in our kitchen that we need to survive, German cockroaches need to survive as well," Robert Lane, an exterminator said.

RELATED: Ditch These Myths About Bed Bugs

It's not exactly what you want to hear, but you should be aware. He too has some horror stories.

"I've had them falling off the ceiling where we were treating them, hitting the floor, hitting the linoleum," he said. "It sounded like it was raining in the room. It was so many of them falling."

RELATED: Stink Bugs: Vacuum Them at Your Own Risk and 9 Other Things to Know About Them

Bugs generally need three things to live including food, water and shelter, making your kitchen a safe haven.

"It builds heat the areas around the side of it is prone areas for insects to infest," Lane said.

He says you should also keep an eye on the sides of your fridge, too.

"You need to make sure that they are all sealed properly because these can cause cockroaches," he said.

The same thing goes for your microwave, oven and counter appliances like your coffeemaker.

"A stray roach in your coffeemaker is very common and you can have a big infestations," Lane explained.

RELATED: 10 Things You Should Know About Stink Bugs

It happened to Katie Inman when she used her Keurig.

"I went to put the little pod in and a cockroach pops out of the top of my Keurig," she recounted.

If you want the bugs to stay away, Lane says keep things clean.

"Clean everything. Sanitize everything. Empty the crumb tray on your toaster all that type of stuff." Lane said.

If an infestation gets too big, you'll need to call the professionals.

It's small advice to keep bugs from becoming a big problem.

"I'm here to tell you it's much better to have coffee without cockroaches involved," Inman said.

Experts also say to make sure you double check your grocery bags.

Roaches can hitch a ride and come in that way.

Also, be wary of buying a used appliance online or at a yard sale. That's an easy but unexpected way to find yourself with a roach problem.