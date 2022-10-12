Coffee shop in Winston-Salem employs people with disabilities

The coffee shop has 22 employees with genetic disabilities.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bitty and Beau’s coffee opened another store Saturday in Winston-Salem.

The owner’s named it after their children, who have down syndrome.

The company’s based out of Wilmington.

The owner’s opened their first shop in 2016.

