Coffee shop in Winston-Salem employs people with disabilities

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bitty and Beau’s coffee opened another store Saturday in Winston-Salem.
The owner’s named it after their children, who have down syndrome.
The coffee shop has 22 employees with genetic disabilities.
The company’s based out of Wilmington.
The owner’s opened their first shop in 2016.
